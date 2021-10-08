Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Soldier charged with killing woman on Georgia highway

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A soldier based at Fort Bragg in North Carolina is facing a murder charge after the death of his girlfriend.

Georgia authorities on Friday announced that Alonzo Dargan Jr. is accused of killing Akeila Ware after her wrecked car was found with bullet holes on a Georgia highway.

Sheriff’s officials in Troup County, Georgia, say that she was shot Tuesday while driving her car in the Georgia county southwest of Atlanta.

At a news conference Friday, investigators said Dargan was from Georgia and in a long-distance relationship with Ware while he was stationed in North Carolina. She was pregnant at the time of her death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
(FILE)
Charlottesville-based company under new ownership
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal Albemarle Co. crash

Latest News

Biden undoes Trump's cuts to Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-Escalante, and Northeast Canyons and...
Biden signs executive orders on national monuments
The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. at National Church Residences Gateway Village in Capitol...
Suspect held in shooting of 2 staffers in senior facility
John Wilson and his wife arrive at federal court Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Boston. Wilson and...
2 parents convicted in 1st trial of college bribery scandal
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
Boosters, employer mandates drive increase in US vaccines
Hospital
With a growing demand and a government take-over, where are the monoclonal antibody treatments going