Poll: McAuliffe’s lead over Youngkin narrows for Va. governor

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVIR) - A new poll from the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University shows Terry McAuliffe’s lead over Glenn Youngkin slipping.

The center announced Friday, October 8, that the gubernatorial race is getting close, as McAuliffe’s lead (49% to Youngkin’s 45%) falls within the poll’s +/-4.2% margin of error.

The latest poll also suggests Republican voters are more enthusiastic about voting in the upcoming elections than Democrats (61% to 55%).

According to the poll, a majority of Virginians (61%) support laws to protect women’s access to abortion, while 30% support making it more difficult to get an abortion.

“The abortion issue has been tricky for Youngkin,” Wason Center Research Director Dr. Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo said. “Trying to navigate between moderate voters who oppose further restrictions while simultaneously appealing to the Republican base who would like a strong pro-life stance, Youngkin has said he would not have voted for the Texas law, but he’s been unclear about how far he would go to restrict abortions in Virginia.”

The Wason Center says the results of this poll are based on 802 interviews of registered Virginia voters who are likely general election voters, including 347 on landline and 455 on cell phone, conducted September 27 to October 6, 2021. The full report is attached and online at https://cnu.edu/wasoncenter/.

