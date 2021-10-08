Advertise With Us
Mail-in ballot error in western Albemarle Co. precincts

(FILE)
(FILE)(wvir)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Voter Registration and Elections Office says it is working to contact voters in three precincts who may have been sent an incorrect absentee mail-in ballot.

The office says voters who received incorrect ballots should not fill them out and should immediately contact Voter Registration and Elections or bring the incorrect ballot to the registrar’s office at the Albemarle County Office Building on 5th Street.

Precincts whose voters may have received an incorrect ballot are:

  • 601, Crozet (voting at Crozet Elementary School)
  • 604, Brownsville (voting at Brownsville Elementary School)
  • 606, Mechum’s River (voting at Western Albemarle High School)

Voters in the Crozet, Brownsville and Mechum’s River (Western Albemarle High School) precincts are urged to immediately review the ballot they received. 

Affected voters should call 434-529-7127 or email VoterRegistration@albemarle.org.

The Albemarle County Voter Registration and Elections Office says the error does not affect voters from those precincts who have voted early in person.

