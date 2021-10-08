Lingering Rain Risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Areas of fog to start Friday morning. Comfortable temperatures. A few breaks of sun today with highs a little milder than yesterday.

Most areas will have a dry Friday evening. Only spotty rain chances this afternoon and evening.

Tracking a weather disturbance for the late night hours into Saturday morning. This will give the region a better rain risk. An onshore, east, to northeast wind flow will lock in clouds, drizzle and some fog Saturday.

A lingering shower chance on Sunday.

Trending drier and warmer next week.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. A spotty shower. Highs low to mid 70s.

Friday night: Isolated evening shower. Temperatures falling through the 60s for high school football. A better rain chance late. Patchy fog. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday: Cloudy with some rain showers and drizzle. Highs in the mid to upper 60s for the Shenandoah Valley. Lower 70s for central Virginia. Lows in the lower 60s with some more showers and drizzle Saturday night.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. A lingering shower around. Highs mid 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Highs mid 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the warmer lower 80s for central Virginia. Lows upper 50s to lower 60s.

The next cold front looks to hold off until next weekend.

