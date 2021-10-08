Lake at Chris Greene Lake Park closed to dogs due to algae bloom

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County has closed the lake at Chris Greene Lake Park to dogs.

The county announced late Thursday, October 7, that the closure is due to a harmful algae bloom. As a result, dogs are prohibited from swimming in the lake until further notice. Additionally, people and pets are prohibited from contact with the water until further notice.

Boating is still allowed.

The county says there have been no reported health problems, and that Mint Springs and Walnut Creek Lakes are not effected.

