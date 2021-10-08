‘It is so far from perfect’: Charlottesville schools makes busing improvements, still work for more

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The school bus staffing shortage that has plagued school districts across the country is really affecting Charlottesville students. The school district says there are reasons for optimism, but it’s still a very troubling situation.

Charlottesville City Schools says the ideal number of bus drivers is 40, but it can get by with 30. The good news is that CCS is onboarding a couple of new drivers this week. The bad news is that will only bring the district up to 20.

At Thursday’s school board meeting, the district said that progress has been made through the first seven weeks of the school year. However, there is still a long way to go.

“It’s a lot of people doing the best they can” said Kim Powell, the assistant superintendent for finance and operations. “It is so far suboptimal. It is so far from perfect or what we need.”

It’s not just the staffing shortages, but also the COVID-19 measures the school is taking.

“If we could have kids three to a seat, as we did before COVID, that would take a lot of pressure off” Powell said.

Powell said pre-COVID, Charlottesville Schools was making things work with around 20 drivers. That’s the number it will have after next week’s hirings, but of course it now has to account for social distancing.

“I do believe that the efforts that we’re making and the coordination that we’ve got, we’ll get there,” said Garland Williams, the Charlottesville transit director.

CCS is getting some help from Charlottesville Area Transit, but there’s also help coming from other members of the community.

When School Board member Sherry Kraft asked if “there are any efforts, or could there be any organized efforts, at the school level through [Parent-Teacher Organizations] to get squads of people that could help” Powell said yes.

“That’s really, honestly, one of the beauties of this community” Powell said. “And one of the reasons that we can be standing here talking about a waitlist number that looks like what it does without looking at more absenteeism issues.”

There are some issues though. The waitlist is more than 800 students long, and though some have found other solutions, there are certainly others who have not.

“I believe there are students who are not attending school... regularly because of the transportation issue” Powell said.

Katina Otey, the chief academic officer at Charlottesville Schools, said “It may not be immediate that the children are getting to school, but they’re getting there.”

As for recruiting, the school district is putting out ads across various media platforms, including The Daily Progress and Facebook. It is also offering bonuses and providing full-time benefits for part-time drivers. It also says that bus drivers, who are sure to have plenty of job options, should choose Charlottesville because of the number of driving opportunities they would get.

