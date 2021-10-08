Advertise With Us
Doctors at UVA Medical Center working to prevent shortage of COVID-19 tests

Outside of the University of Virginia Medical Center (FILE)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Supply shortages are a growing concern at UVA Medical Center.

Doctors at the hospital say they are having daily conversations about how to prevent supply shortages, especially among COVID-19 tests.

Dr. Reid Adams says the UVA Medical Center does have enough personal protective equipment (PPE), and has seen no issues in supply of vaccines.

The main concern is over tests for the virus, such as when students returned to school and needed frequent testing, particularly in scheduling.

Now, doctors say they may have to be selective about which kinds of tests are used, which could determine result times, as flu season approaches.

“We could see some potential tightening,” Dr. Costi Sifri with UVA Health said.

Another concern doctors have at the UVA Medical Center is a consistent number of pregnant or laboring women in the hospital with COVID-19. Doctors there are encouraging that group of people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

