CPD Seeks Assistance Locating Missing Juvenile

Charlottesville police looking for help finding him
Charlottesville police looking for help finding him(CPD)
By Steve Rappaport
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police need your help finding a missing juvenile.

17-year old Ja’lonte Henson lives in the city and was reported missing from Roanoke Tuesday evening.

He was seen in Charlottesville as recently as Thursday.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Charlottesville Police Department

