CPD Seeks Assistance Locating Missing Juvenile

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police need your help finding a missing juvenile.

17-year old Ja’lonte Henson lives in the city and was reported missing from Roanoke Tuesday evening.

He was seen in Charlottesville as recently as Thursday.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Charlottesville Police Department

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.