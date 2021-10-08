Advertise With Us
Charlottesville’s Dairy Market named ‘Attraction of the Year’

By Dominga Murray
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Dairy Market is one of Charlottesville’s hotspots for everything from ice cream to soul food.

Now, the Virginia Restaurant Lodging and Travel Association is honoring the market for its versatility and hard work.

Monticello Dairy closed in the 1980′s after being open since 1937.

“It had great bones and great memories,” Stony Point Development Group Director of Marketing and Public Relations Jodi Mills said.

Memories so vivid, they led Stony Point Development Group to reopen the doors.

“We opened the food hall December 15, 2020,” Mills said.

Now, the Dairy Market has been named Virginia’s Attraction of the Year.

“This is very flattering. The attractions in Virginia are enormous, so for us to be the number one is quite fascinating,” Dairy Market General Manager Don Davis said.

A focus on cleanliness, especially during the coronavirus pandemic and diversity of staff are two things that led to the VRLTA honor.

“It’s the blood, sweat, and tears that these merchants have put into this environment to make an attraction has been outstanding,” Davis said.

