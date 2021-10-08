Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Around 112,000 gallons of water used to extinguish massive house fire in Goochland

Goochland fire
Goochland fire(Goochland County Department of Fire-Rescue and Emergency Services)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Crews in Goochland say they used around 112,000 gallons of water to extinguish a massive house fire overnight.

Right after 12 a.m. on Oct. 8, the Goochland County Department of Fire-Rescue and Emergency Services responded to the report of a house fire on Dover Branch Lane. A neighbor had made the call.

According to crews arriving on the scene, 70% of the two-story home was engulfed in flames.

Due to the home not being located near fire hydrants in the neighborhood, crews initiated a rural water supply operation and tankers shuttled water from two nearby fire hydrants approximately a mile from the scene.

No injuries were reported. The over 8,000 square foot house was unoccupied and in the final stages of construction.

“We are thankful for the mutual aid support provided by our regional public safety partners during the incident. Goochland County Fire-Rescue expect fire crews to be on the scene conducting overhaul and extinguishing hot spots most of today,” the Goochland County Department of Fire-Rescue and Emergency Services said in a statement.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

