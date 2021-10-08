Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Albemarle Co. seeking input from landlords

Seal for Albemarle County (FILE)
Seal for Albemarle County (FILE)(WVIR)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County wants input from landlords about how COVID-19 has impacted their businesses.

Landlords owning property in the county are invited to fill out an online survey. It ask things like where the property is located, as well as what kinds of programs would help landlords recover from financial losses.

“Landlords are a really important partner in the county’s effort to provide affordable housing, particularly for our low-to-moderate income households,” Albemarle Co. Housing Policy Manager Stacy Pethia said. “About a third of the households in Albemarle County are renters.”

The survey is anonymous and takes about five minutes to complete. It will close on October 31.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
(FILE)
Charlottesville-based company under new ownership
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal Albemarle Co. crash

Latest News

The Charlottesville Police Department is putting an emphasis on education as places of worship,...
CPD Assistant Police Chief Mooney retires
(FILE)
ACPS walk zone enforcement starts Oct. 11
Outside of the University of Virginia Medical Center (FILE)
Doctors at UVA Medical Center working to prevent shortage of COVID-19 tests
Goochland fire
Around 112,000 gallons of water used to extinguish massive house fire in Goochland