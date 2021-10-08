Albemarle Co. seeking input from landlords

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County wants input from landlords about how COVID-19 has impacted their businesses.

Landlords owning property in the county are invited to fill out an online survey. It ask things like where the property is located, as well as what kinds of programs would help landlords recover from financial losses.

“Landlords are a really important partner in the county’s effort to provide affordable housing, particularly for our low-to-moderate income households,” Albemarle Co. Housing Policy Manager Stacy Pethia said. “About a third of the households in Albemarle County are renters.”

The survey is anonymous and takes about five minutes to complete. It will close on October 31.

