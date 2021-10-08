ACRJ under quarantine as inmates, staff test positive for COVID-19

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Recent facility-wide testing at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail shows 16 inmates and four staff members have COVID-19.

ACRJ announced Friday, October 8, that the it had activated outbreak protocols after seeing positive COVID-19 cases at the jail. It says the first case was reported on September 22, soon followed by three more cases over that weekend.

According to the ACRJ, all 295 inmates and 122 staff members were tested on September 28. Those results came back October 1: all staff tested negative, while two inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

The jail goes on to say in Friday’s announcement: “Due to incubation periods and potentially low undetectable viral loads, we conducted a second round of tests for all exposed individuals. Those tests have been completed as of this morning. Those tests identified an additional 12 incarcerated individuals. All incarcerated individuals were immediately made aware of their status as their test results were known.”

ACRJ says no hospitalizations were needed. The facility will remain on quarantine until it is cleared through consultation with the Blue Ridge Health District.

