ACPS walk zone enforcement starts Oct. 11

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools says walk zone enforcement will go into effect starting Monday, October 11.

ACPS is enforcing walk zones at four of its schools, which is helping to take seven buses off the road. These schools are Western Albemarle High School, Albemarle High School, Henley Middle School, and Lakeside Middle School.

This is working to address the bus driver shortage.

“I do think that what we’re enforcing here and Albemarle County is very conservative,” ACPS Division Program Evaluator Jamie Gellner said. “Most of our walking areas for secondary will be less than a mile, and for for elementary within that half mile.”

Students and parents who have questions about new bus times and walking information can check their Power School Parents Portal account.

