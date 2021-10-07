Va. Tech partnering with CASPCA for study

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA is partnering with Virginia Tech for a new research study.

The university’s Applied Animal Behavior and Welfare lab is looking at the effects of fostering dogs in shelters. Two groups of dogs will be placed with foster families for a week, with those families being asked to share information with researchers.

“Fostering is an essential part of sheltering,” CASPCA Executive Director Angie Gunter said. “And it’s nice to see some data-driven information around this being collected so it can be utilized throughout the county so other shelters get just as passionate about fostering and really see the benefits to this.”

CSPCA is now looking for foster families to get involved in the study. The research will take place in December 2021 and January 2022.

