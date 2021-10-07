Tim Carrico passing along the sport of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - “This is a lifelong dream of mine, and just to see this come to fruition and seeing it grow and seeing everyone enjoying, you know, what’s going on here is super exciting,” Lake Ju Jitsu founder Tim Carrico said.

Carrico recently opened Lake Ju Jitsu in Fluvanna County. That’s where you can find him teaching his love for martial arts to anyone ages 8 to 60.

“It’s not just a hobby but it’s a passion,” he said. “It’s a way for me to be the best version of myself.”

Carrico says he made his way into the sport as a way to learn techniques to safely detain a suspect when he was a police officer in Albemarle County. Little did he know, he’d win major tournaments, including the Pan American Championships.

“You’re learning skills,” he said. “You’re building relationships, but also getting a new workout in and you’re learning a skill that can make you more confident and make you safer in certain situations in life.”

Not only does Carrico teach, he also helped create a scholarship foundation aimed at getting more police officers on the mat.

“It’s a very valuable skill for officers,” he said. “Anytime we can have an officer who’s mentally fit, physically fit, and then also has the skills to safely detain a suspect and not have to escalate force, it’s beneficial for not only the officer, but also the the suspects and the people who’ve been taken into custody.”

For now, when Carrico isn’t teaching kids classes, you can find him training to tackle his next goal.

“I got the World Championships in Vegas, about a month-and-a-half from now, so continue to train hard, focus on that, continue to develop myself as an instructor, as a school owner, as a business owner, and continue just to kind of push forward in a positive way,” Carrico said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.