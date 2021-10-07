Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Student arrested in Texas school shooting released from jail

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old student accused in a shooting at a Texas high school has been released from jail after posting bond.

Timothy George Simpkins was released from the Tarrant County jail at midday Thursday after he was jailed a day earlier on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police accuse Simpkins of opening fire in a classroom Wednesday at Timberview High School in Arlington.

Two people were shot and two others suffered unspecified injuries.

Police have said the shooting happened after a fight, but Simpkins’ family said he had been bullied and robbed twice at school.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal Albemarle Co. crash
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
The front of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health to give $30 million in employee compensation, citing pandemic

Latest News

Tree donated for Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination (FILE)
Charlottesville looking for this year’s Grand Illumination tree
Albemarle County Public Schools (FILE)
ACPS wants input from Broadus Wood Elementary School community
A federal judge has issued a temporary order to block enforcement of Texas's restrictive...
Judge blocks Texas abortion ban
Family members mourn the death of Sandra Luedeman.
Woman, 74, stabbed to death after suspect allegedly stepped on her dog
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
LIVE: Biden, a convert to mandates, makes economic case for shots