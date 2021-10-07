Stray Showers/Storm Friday. More Showers Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Friday is currently trending largely dry. While a stray shower or storm is possible, many remain dry and some sun is expected. Later Friday night into Saturday, more clouds, showers and cooler temperatures. A storm developing off the coast will keep the heaviest rain off to our south. Some showers may linger into Sunday morning, before some drier air and some clearing returns. Drier and warmer next week. Temperatures back in the 80s for many.

Tonight: Mostly to variably cloudy. Stray shower and drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Friday: Variable clouds. Isolated shower, storm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Can’t rule out a shower for high school football. Not a washout. Temperatures falling from the 70s to the 60s.

Saturday: Showers most likely, especially south. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Sunday: Mainly morning showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs mid 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Monday - Columbus Day: Partly sunny. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs lower 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm. Highs low 80s. Lows low 60s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Highs near 80.

