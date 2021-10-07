Advertise With Us
Senator says mail delivery issues spreading across Virginia

Senator Mark Warner (FILE)
Senator Mark Warner (FILE)(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senator Mark Warner says mail problems are starting to pop up across Virginia.

Warner says the issue is particularly bad in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, but now he is seeing issues in places like Richmond and Fredericksburg .

The senator says his team is working on the issue on the ground level.

“My hope is that the postal board that now has a majority Biden appointees will look at this top level management of the post office, including the postmaster general just to make sure that we can bring more efficiency,” Warner said.

Warner says the issues stem from Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s changes to the postal service in the midst of COVID-19 and a national election.

RELATED: Sen. Warner addresses Charlottesville-area mail delays

