Rep. Spanberger: infrastructure bill could have significant impacts on central Va.

By Riley Wyant
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill is still held up in Congress, but if it passes, 7th District Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger says it could have huge impacts on central Virginia.

Spanberger says the bill would support work on roads, bridges, and physical repairs. It would also bring about $100 million worth of investment in Virginia’s broadband internet expansion.

“It is wholly bipartisan, it’s already passed the Senate, it’s just waiting for us in the House to take action and send the bill to the president’s desk,” Spanberger said. “I continue to advocate for us to take that quick action. I’m becoming impatient, quite frankly, because the the value of this bill to Virginia is so significant.”

Spanberger also says she recently spoke with Pres. Biden to advocate for Virginia’s priorities when it comes to the infrastructure bill.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

