Patriots and Warriors ready to square off in district showdown

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle football team will host cross county rival Western Albemarle on Friday night, and the game will have a big impact on the Jefferson District standings.

Both teams are undefeated in the JD, but even if there was nothing on the line, some games just mean a little more.

WAHS head coach Ed Redmond says, “Our school and the community in the school get behind our kids. Any time you play your rival, it’s important.”

“It’s a great thing for the community,” adds AHS head coach Brandon Isaiah. “These kids are excited. I’m sure Western kids are excited to play them, and that’s what it’s all about. A little bit more juice. A little bit more excitement. Hopefully it turns out to be a great game for both teams.”

The Warriors have won three games in a row against their cross-county rivals.

WAHS senior FB/LB Dakota Howell says, “It’s our crosstown rival. I haven’t lost to them at all in high school, so I’m trying to extend that streak.”

The Patriots are well aware of the streak.

“One-hundred percent,” says AHS senior MLB Alex Freire. “One-hundred percent. There’s never not extra motivation, but this is like extra, extra motivation.”

AHS senior OLB/DE Adam Schantz says, “It was tough, tough loss last year. But the tables have turned this year. We have a whole new team, and we’re ready to get at it.”

Scoring points will be tough for both teams.

Western Albemarle is giving up less than seven-points per game.

Albemarle has posted back-to-back shutouts.

“Well, I hope for my own conscious we can score,” says Isaiah. “It’s going to be a tough thing to do, but that’s what football is all about. Everyone plays strength-on-strength.”

The Patriots, Warriors, and Louisa County Lions are all undefeated in the Jefferson District, and a win on Friday would go a long way towards claiming a district championship.

Freire says, “Obviously, it’s big for the district title, but we just want to beat Western. That’s what we’re focused on.”

Kickoff is on Friday night at 7pm at AHS.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.