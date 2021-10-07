Advertise With Us
Man allegedly killed pharmacist brother over COVID-19 vaccine

Jeffrey Burnham, 46, is accused of killing three people.
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Police said a man killed his pharmacist brother for giving the COVID-19 vaccine.

He’s also accused of killing his sister-in-law and another woman.

Prosecutors said Jeffrey Burnham, 46, told his mother he wanted to “confront” his pharmacist brother for “killing people with the COVID shot.”

Burnham’s mother called police last Wednesday over his mental stability.

That’s the same day officials in northwestern Maryland discovered the body of 83-year-old Rebecca Reynolds, whose car was also missing.

The following day, police in suburban Baltimore said they were searching for Burnham in connection with the shooting deaths of his brother, 58-year-old Brian Robinette, and his sister-in-law, 57-year-old Kelly Sue Robinette.

Authorities in West Virginia arrested Burnham on Friday.

He was extradited to Maryland and charged with all three slayings and stealing Reynolds’ car.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

