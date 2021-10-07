Louisville preparing for ‘Unique’ attack from Cavaliers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team will be back on the road on Saturday, as the Cavaliers travel to face Louisville.

The ACC standings are a bit of a mess right now, as some teams have already played four games, while some have only played one.

Louisville is 1-1, after losing on a late field goal at Wake Forest last week, and the Cards will be primed and ready for their match-up with the Cavs.

Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield says Virginia is not an easy team to prepare for.

“They do some things in all three aspects that are very unique,” says Satterfield. “Offense, defense, and kicking, they make you think. It’s some different sets, and a lot of different things.”

UVA will mix-it-up at the quarterback position, with a few different players possibly lining up at the position during the course of a game, but Brennan Armstrong will be the focus for Louisville.

The starting QB is currently second in the nation in passing yards (1,973 Yards).

The junior has thrown for more than 400-yards in three of UVA’s five games, and set a program record with 554 yards against North Carolina.

Satterfield says, “Their quarterback is playing at a high level. He can throw the football. Very accurate passer. Throws a great, catchable ball, and they have some guys to throw it to as well.”

Dontayvion Wicks is 7th in the nation with 535 yards receiving, and he has five TD’s, while Jelani Woods and Billy Kemp each have three.

The Cardinals will see a familiar face on the Cavaliers’ defense.

Anthony Johnson transferred to Virginia from Louisville during the offseason.

The junior cornerback is tied for fifth on the team in tackles (19), while locking down a starting position.

Satterfield says, “We know who he is, and we know him, but we just look at the scheme. We’re figuring out, ‘What are they trying to do, and how do we attack it?’ It’s not just looking at that one player. But I know he’ll be fired up to come back here, after spending so much time in this building, and to be able to come play in Cardinal Stadium.”

A victory against the Cardinals would give the Cavaliers back-to-back wins on the road in conference play for the first time since 2011.

Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at three o’clock in Louisville.

