Home incarceration program sees success at ACRJ

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail started its home incarceration program more than 20 years ago, but really ramped it up when COVID-19 hit.

“Prior to the pandemic, there would have anywhere between three and seven people on average on a day. During the pandemic, we were as high as or as many as 80 people on the program any one time,” ACRJ Superintendent Colonel Martin Kumer said.

Home confinement is a way of serving a sentence, usually less than two years, and for nonviolent felony convictions.

“It is a great rehabilitative program, too, because instead of being incarcerated for two years and then you are released to the street with potentially no housing, no job, you’re more likely to recidivate and come back in, and recidivate means you most likely commit another crime,” Kumer said.

“It is serving the purpose of holding people accountable and punishing them, while at the same time giving them an opportunity to hold a job, to participate in programs, to work on getting their life back on track,” Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Hingeley said.

ACRJ has 46 inmates on home electronic incarceration right now. Throughout the last 18 months, 454 inmates participated in the program.

“Of that number, around 1%, have committed new offenses. So, again you see a similar record of success with home confinement,” Hingeley said.

Seventy-three inmates have been removed from the program and brought back to jail, most for violations, including drug use. However of those 73, only six were removed for committing another crime.

There are benefits to both inmates and to the community.

“It does save taxpayers money. Last year, we budgeted almost three quarters of a million dollars just for food alone. We saved almost a quarter of a million dollars in food, which is less than what we charge or pay for the home electronic incarceration services,” Kumer said.

“We get to save the taxpayers money, and we get to improve the conditions under which people are serving their confinement, at home, so that they can begin to build their life back and be prepared eventually to return to the community,” Hingeley said.

Those involved with the program say they plan to continue it even after the pandemic because of its success.

