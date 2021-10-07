Few More Rain Chances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More clouds today and Friday. Less rain than what we had on Wednesday. An easterly wind flow will keep clouds in place with a spotty shower and drizzle around the next couple nights and days. Some drier air from the north will keep the heaviest axis of rainfall to our south.

We may receive a better rain chance on Saturday. Still the heaviest rainfall is projected to remain to the south of our region.

A lingering shower possible Sunday morning. Sunday looks to be the better of the two weekend days at this time.

Drier and warmer next week. Temperatures back in the 80s for central Virginia!

Thursday afternoon: Overcast to mostly cloudy. A passing shower and or drizzle possible. Some fog along the higher elevations. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Stray shower and drizzle around. Patchy fog. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower and drizzle possible. Highs in the 70s.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Can’t rule out a shower for high school football. Not a washout. Temperatures falling from the 70s to the 60s.

Saturday: Showers most likely, especially south. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Sunday: Leftover shower around in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs mid 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs lower 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs low to mid 80s.

