CPD investigating theft of Warmbier painting from frat house

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia’s Cavalier Daily reports a painting dedicated to Otto Warmbier is missing from his former fraternity house.

Warmbier died in 2017 under mysterious circumstances after being accused of stealing a political banner in North Korea.

Theta Chi says the painting is a 3ft. by 3ft. panel of geometric shapes with a dedication plaque to Warmbier at the base.

The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating.

