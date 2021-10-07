Advertise With Us
CPD investigating theft of Warmbier painting from frat house

Otto Warmbier in North Korean custody in DPRK file video from 2016
Otto Warmbier in North Korean custody in DPRK file video from 2016(WHSV)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia’s Cavalier Daily reports a painting dedicated to Otto Warmbier is missing from his former fraternity house.

Warmbier died in 2017 under mysterious circumstances after being accused of stealing a political banner in North Korea.

Theta Chi says the painting is a 3ft. by 3ft. panel of geometric shapes with a dedication plaque to Warmbier at the base.

The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating.

RELATED: Theta Chi Fraternity calls for return of artwork honoring deceased brother Otto Warmbier

