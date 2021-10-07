Cloudy with a stray shower

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Easterly wind flow will keep clouds in place throughout the day. A stray shower will be possible. Meanwhile, a low to our west will begin to lift north, more widespread rain will develop Friday into Saturday. Ground conditions are somewhat saturated, so localized flooding will be possible. This current pattern will finally begin to break down Sunday. Sunshine and warmer temperatures will move back into the region next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy, stray shower, High: low 70s

Tonight: Cloudy, stray shower & fog, Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, steady rain, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Rain, High: low 70s...Low: around 60

Sunday: Early shower, clearing, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 69s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...: upper 50s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.