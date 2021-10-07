Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Cloudy with a stray shower

Heavier rain Friday and Saturday
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Easterly wind flow will keep clouds in place throughout the day. A stray shower will be possible. Meanwhile, a low to our west will begin to lift north, more widespread rain will develop Friday into Saturday. Ground conditions are somewhat saturated, so localized flooding will be possible. This current pattern will finally begin to break down Sunday. Sunshine and warmer temperatures will move back into the region next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy, stray shower, High: low 70s

Tonight: Cloudy, stray shower & fog, Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, steady rain, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Rain, High: low 70s...Low: around 60

Sunday: Early shower, clearing, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 69s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...: upper 50s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal Albemarle Co. crash
Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
The front of the UVA Medical Center
UVA Health to give $30 million in employee compensation, citing pandemic

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
More Showers for the Late Week. Staying Humid
nbc29 weather at noon
Grab the umbrella
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Scattered showers and high humidity