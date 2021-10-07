Charlottesville students taking part in farm-to-school program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A few chickens and goats are coming to Charlottesville schools for a Farm-to-School program.

Cultivate Charlottesville and Charlottesville City Schools are working to connect students to agriculture.

Students are able to make their own salads that come from the gardens in Charlottesville, meet farmers, and ask questions about livestock.

Jordan Johnson, the program director for the City Schoolyard Garden, says this event happens annually in October..

“We will bring farm animals and farmers out into the garden spaces to have conversations and interviews. We also work collaboratively with Charlottesville City Schools to integrate local produce on to the lunch line,” Johnson said.

Students were asked for input on what food they would like to see in their cafeterias. A list of all the options now offered by Charlottesville City Schools can be found here.

