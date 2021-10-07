Advertise With Us
Charlottesville looking for this year’s Grand Illumination tree

Tree donated for Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination (FILE)
Tree donated for Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination (FILE)(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s only October, but it’s time to start thinking about Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination.

The city is now on the search for this year’s tree for the annual event. It is encouraging any landowner, homeowner, or business to submit trees for consideration.

“We’re looking for trees that are full evergreen trees, 25-to-30 feet tall, symmetrical, well balanced,” Urban Forester Mike Ronayne said. “The other component is access to equipment, so we can get our crane truck and our trailer to the tree.”

Submissions are due by October 17.

For information on how to submit a tree click here.

