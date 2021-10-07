Charlottesville City Schools facing substitute teacher shortage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools is making some changes to try to solve staffing shortages.

“It’s really frantic in the mornings if a person called out and we were unaware, or it was last minute and I can’t find a teacher and I need them to cover and kids are showing up and there’s no teacher there,” Buford Middle School Assistant Principal Courtney Saunders said.

A shortage of teachers, especially with substitutes, is worrying administrators and parents.

Julie and Raul Arbelaez have two children in Charlottesville City Schools.

“There’s been a fair amount of time in auditoriums and cafeterias because of a lack of staffing and that concerned us,” Julie Arbelaez said.

“That’s especially of concern when we know that when teachers are there, it has been a positive learning experience. So if we can help cut that back a bit, that’s what we want to do,” Raul Arbelaez said.

The lack of substitutes ready to help in the classroom - an existing problem made worse by the coronavirus pandemic - is putting added stress on educators.

“If they need to take off for a sick child, or even for themselves being sick, or even just for an appointment, our other teachers are having to cover. We are lucky to have maybe one sub a week that comes in, but of course that’s for only one teacher,” Saunders said.

Now, CCS is changing its substitute qualifications - like required college credits - to bring more people in. This is part of the district’s Culture of Care initiative.

“We want employees to feel more comfortable taking leave if they need to, and more importantly, we most definitely need coverage in our classrooms and adults, in particular, to support our students and their learning experiences,” CCS Assistant Director for Human Resources Mitsuko Clemmons-Nazeer said.

Those interested must still go through steps before they can be allowed to be a substitute teacher.

Julie and Raul are now trying to help by taking part in that initiative.

“I think our children are not very excited about the idea that we might be in the school, and potentially in their classrooms, but we do feel pretty comfortable with the system with one child already in high school. It seems like there’s a good support system so far, so we’re excited,” Julie Arbelaez said.

Charlottesville City Schools will be sharing more details about to become become a substitute during its School Board meeting Thursday, October 7.

