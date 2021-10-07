Advertise With Us
Albemarle County look to bring speed cameras to the area in 2022

By Riley Wyant
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County supervisors met Wednesday, October, 6 to go over top legislative priorities. One of those is cracking down on speeding and traffic deaths.

The board is in full support of investing in traffic cameras to install in certain speeding hot spots across the county.

The technology would capture speeders on camera and ticket them rather than having to use officers.

“It really bothers me that Albemarle continues, for the second or third year, to be number one in the state for highway deaths, and that’s comparing us to Fairfax who has a million people,” Supervisor Ann Mallek said.

The use of speed cameras is a 2022 legislative priority that would be brought up during the General Assembly’s session in January.

