Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail in early stages of renovation dialogue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail is in the early stages of planning a renovation, but one of the things many people don’t want to see is more beds for inmates.

A number of people support that stance, from community members to city councilors who spoke on the issue at Monday’s meeting to both Charlottesville and Albemarle County’s Commonwealth’s Attorneys.

The goal of the project is to give inmates a more humane stay, with hopes that they won’t come back.

With a fairly well-established community goal of keeping the jail population low, the needs have changed.

“If we expand this facility, we can do so without adding a single rated-capacity bed” said Tony Bell, the managing principal with Moseley Architects.

The renovation targets items like outdoor recreation space, improving maintenance and air quality, and more space for medical and mental health services.

“Let’s get behind trying to improve the facilities you have now, provide some more program space, provide some more rec space, give them the ability to walk outside, look up, and see the sun” Bell said.

There is still no dollar amount attached to the project, but it does have a level of conceptual support from members of city council.

“As long as we are sending people to the jail... we need to make sure that space is as healthy as possible” said Mayor Nikuyah Walker.

Councilor Michael Payne added “there’s still going to be some people in the jails and we don’t want the conditions to be dilapidated and not have those resources and opportunities as we work to decarcerate.”

It’s still the beginning of a long process, and the 14-month construction phase wouldn’t begin until 2024. But it comes to a community that is proud of the work it has done in reducing its jail population.

“I think we are finally turning the tide on this generational idea that family after family, their fathers, their children, their children’s children, will just one day wind up in jail” said ACRJ Superintendent Martin Kumer. “And I think we’re finally starting to break that cycle.”

Kumer said a decision on whether to add any beds has not been made. That will come after more evaluations. He also said that’s not the intent of the project.

Charlottesville’s top prosecutor, Joe Platania, said if the project does add some beds to the jail, he believes that does not necessarily mean more people would come.

