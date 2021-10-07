Advertise With Us
ACPS wants input from Broadus Wood Elementary School community

Albemarle County Public Schools (FILE)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is asking for input from members of the Broadus Wood Elementary School community.

The county is reviewing the names of all schools named after people, and Broadus Wood is up next.

There’s a survey you can fill out to give your input on school’s name. Data from the survey will be used by the committee to make a decision on the name.

“For us, this is just another way for our community to make sure we are aligning and continuing to be consistent. As you know, we have four new school division values,” Jasmine Fernández with ACPS said.

Those four new values are excellence, family and community, equity and wellness.

The survey is available through October 22, and can be accessed by clicking here.

