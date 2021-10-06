Voice of the Cavaliers leaving for Milwaukee Bucks

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Since 2008, Dave Koehn’s voice has been all around the commonwealth and beyond as the radio host of the Virginia Cavaliers. He now is taking his talents to the NBA.

“The old saying, ‘Once a Wahoo, always a Wahoo,’” Koehn said during the Coach’s Corner with Bronco Mendenhall radio show Tuesday night.

The October 5 edition of the radio show was the last time Koehn will be heard on the UVA airwaves.

“What’s on tap for me is a major move for me as I will be moving to the north country, to Wisconsin, to become the next radio voice of the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA,” he said.

Since the NBA regular season starts next week, Koehn will immediately begin the move to Milwaukee.

“Saying goodbye is tough and I guess I’ll finish by saying the past decade and a half has been one of the best stretches of my life, and I do mean that,” he said. “I know that Charlottesville and UVA are forever going to be a part of who I am.”

In his time at UVA, he was able to call the 2019 Basketball National Championship and was named the 2020 Virginia Broadcaster of the Year.

As far as what’s next for UVA, former Hoos broadcaster John Freeman will call Saturday’s game at Louisville while the search for Koehn’s replacement is underway.

