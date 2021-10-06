UVA Health to give $30 million in employee compensation, citing pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After almost a year-and-a-half of hardship and physical and mental fatigue, University of Virginia Medical Center employees will be getting a monetary “thank you.”

UVA Health has committed $30 million to compensate its employees. The money was not originally in the budget, but UVA Health CEO Wendy Horton said it had to be done.

“We’re all exhausted in healthcare,” Horton said. “We’re working really hard. This will be an important time to really address the compensation and it’s our first step of principally many that need to come.”

Horton says everyone within the medical center will receive a merit-based increase. A market increase will follow.

“Starting in November about 40% of our workforce will experience that infusion of a compensation increase,” she said.

Horton calls this the beginning of a multi-year journey for compensation at UVA Health and the start to a positive future.

“I told the team today we will absolutely do as much as we can as soon as we can,” she said. “And we hope that this is one way to show how much we care for the team.”

Meanwhile, Sentara announced earlier this week that nearly all of its employees (roughly 99%) are eligible for a gift of up to $2,000.

