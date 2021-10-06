Advertise With Us
Science Museum, VDH to hold questionnaire on COVID-19 vaccine for kids

The Science Museum of Virginia will be partnering with local health districts to address...
The Science Museum of Virginia will be partnering with local health districts to address questions about children and the COVID-19 vaccine.(NBC12/Science Museum of Virginia)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Science Museum of Virginia will be partnering with local health districts to address questions about children and the COVID-19 vaccine.

The free virtual event will occur on Oct. 14 from noon to 1 p.m. on Zoom.

Those who are interested can register on the Science Museum’s website, and it will be open until 10:30 a.m. the day of the webinar.

Registration will be available to the first 1,000 people, and those who pre-registered will be emailed a link an hour before the event.

Attendees can submit their questions to Dr. Catherine Franssen, Neurobiologist and Science Museum Life Scientist and Director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts Dr. Danny Avula who will be hosting the event.

The two will also address questions relating to vaccine development, how it works in the body, and how it will impact children.

The program will be available on the Science Museum’s YouTube channel for those who are unable to attend.

