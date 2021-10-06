Advertise With Us
Scattered showers and high humidity

Unsettled through the weekend
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A slow moving cold front is now to our south. Meanwhile an area of low pressure is to our southwest. Between these systems ongoing clouds and scattered showers will remain in place for the remainder of the week, and into the weekend. .50″-1.5″ of additional rain will be possible. By early next week , conditions are expected to improve, with seasonal temperatures and sunshine. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy skies, scattered showers, High: low 70s

Tonight: Scattered showers & fog, Low: low 60s

Thursday: Cloudy skies, showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Early showers, some clearing later, High: mid 70s...Low: around 69

Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: around 60:

