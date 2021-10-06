More Showers for the Late Week. Staying Humid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our wet stretch of weather days, will continue for the rest of the week and likely impact the weekend. The combination of an easterly wind and an upper level low to our west will keep plenty of clouds and allow for periods of rain over the next several days. There will be breaks in the rain. Lesser coverage of showers expected Thursday. Watching later Friday into Saturday, for potentially more widespread rain. Additional rain could result in a couple more inches. By later Sunday and early next week, drier and warmer conditions look to return.

Tonight: Periods of rain, areas of fog. Low low to mid 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High: low to mid 70s. Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, possible storms. High: low to mid 70s. Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, more showers. High: low 70s. Low: around 60

Sunday: Variable clouds, few showers. High: low to mid 70s. Low: low upper 50s

Monday - Columbus Day: Partly sunny, warmer. High: upper 70s. Low: upper 50s

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: upper 70s. Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: upper 70s.

