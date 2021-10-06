Grab the umbrella
Seasonal and unsettled
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Cloudy skies and scattered showers will be on tap for the rest of the day. An upper level low to our west and a easterly wind will keep moisture locked into the Mid Atlantic. Temperatures will be closer to normal, but humidity will remain high. This unsettled pattern will stick around for the late week and the weekend. Later Sunday into next week conditions are expected to gradually improve. Keep an eye to the sky and have a great and safe day !
Today: Cloudy skies, scattered showers, High: low 70s
Tonight: Scattered showers & fog, Low: low60s
Thursday: Cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Clouds & sun, early showers, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60
Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: around 60
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.