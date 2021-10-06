Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Cloudy skies and scattered showers will be on tap for the rest of the day. An upper level low to our west and a easterly wind will keep moisture locked into the Mid Atlantic. Temperatures will be closer to normal, but humidity will remain high. This unsettled pattern will stick around for the late week and the weekend. Later Sunday into next week conditions are expected to gradually improve. Keep an eye to the sky and have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy skies, scattered showers, High: low 70s

Tonight: Scattered showers & fog, Low: low60s

Thursday: Cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, early showers, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60

Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: around 60

