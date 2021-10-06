Community vaccination site opening soon in Albemarle Co. for booster shots

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - In just a few days, you will be able to get a COVID-19 shot or a booster dose in Seminole Square.

On October 12, the Virginia Department of Health will open a community vaccination center in the Blue Ridge Health District at the former Big Lots store.

“Appointments are preferred, but there are opportunities for walk-ins from Monday to Saturday when it operates, and the times will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.,” BRHD Director of Policy Ryan McKay said.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available for those who need their first or second dose, who are immunocompromised and need a third dose, as well as anyone who is eligible to receive a booster shot.

McKay says the BRHD is hoping to administer 500 vaccines a day from this location.

“This is important because it provides one location that can accommodate large numbers of individuals and allows us to continue our operations and neighborhoods throughout the district, as opposed to having everyone come to one central location,” McKay said.

McKay is also encouraging people from outside the health district to get a shot here.

“It’s for anyone who wants to come from neighboring health districts and localities, so that’s why we’re utilizing such a large space,” McKay said.

If you are receiving your second dose, third dose, or booster shot, bring your COVID-19 vaccine card or vaccine record with QR code. If you need a copy of your vaccine record, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov.

If you have questions about the vaccine or need helping scheduling an appointment, you can call the BRHD Hotline at 434-972-6261.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.