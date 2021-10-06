CHS Orchestra welcomes some special guests

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville High School Orchestra is seeing some special guests this week.

Senegalese master drummer Massamba Diop and his percussionist partner, Tony Vacca, are playing with the CHS Orchestra throughout the week.

Diop says he visited CHS in 2019 and was happy to come back when he got the call from Orchestra Director Laura Mulligan Thomas.

“I came from a program like that, and 40 years later I have a career. So understand that these young students are not playing like young students, they are playing like a symphony, and they know it too,” Vacca said.

The musicians are also visiting Social Science and English-language learners classes, as well as playing for students during lunch breaks.

Diop is famous for his performance on the Black Panther soundtrack and will be on the Black Panther 2 soundtrack. He and Vacca will also joining the orchestra for a concert at the Ting Pavilion Friday, October 8. Admission is free and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required.

