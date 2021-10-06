Advertise With Us
Charlottesville-based company under new ownership

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville-based clean energy company will soon come under new ownership.

Apex Clean Energy announced Wednesday, October 6, that Ares will acquire majority stake in the company.

Apex says its clean energy project will not change, but now, the company will own them.

“For Charlottesville, it’s great news. We’re going to be building more projects, we’re going to be developing more projects, and hopefully we’re going to be accelerating the shift to clean energy, which is our mission,” Apex Energy President and CEO Mark Goodwin said.

Apex’s new building is currently under construction in downtown Charlottesville. It’s expected to be completed by the end of the year.

