Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

10-year-old killed in ‘freak’ rodeo accident

Legend Williamson, 10, loved the rodeo, according to his obituary.
Legend Williamson, 10, loved the rodeo, according to his obituary.(Carroway Funeral Home)
By Johnathan Manning and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) – A 10-year-old-boy was killed in a rodeo accident over the weekend.

According to KPLC, Legend Williamson was riding a horse in the warm-up pen at the Texas Junior High Rodeo when the horse reared up and fell on him.

Officials believe the horse either had a heart attack or a brain aneurysm, based on an examination by a veterinarian.

The horse died immediately, according to Chief Detective Sylvester Denmond with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Legend was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He is believed to have died of blunt-force trauma to the head.

“It’s just a freak accident, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and the rodeo community,” Denmond said.

Copyright 2021 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Fifth Street Station Parkway
New Wawa location may be coming to Charlottesville
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal Albemarle Co. crash
Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner

Latest News

A mannequin cop called "Officer Frank" is discouraging speeders in a neighborhood fed up with...
Cop mannequin on duty in neighborhood fed up with crashes, speeders
Pharrell Williams speaking during a June press conference announcing Gov. Ralph Northam's plans...
City seeks festival’s return, Pharrell cites ‘toxic energy’
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Police: Student opens fire at Texas high school; 4 hurt
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US summer COVID surge is waning; more mandates in the works