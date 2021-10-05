Waynesboro police investigate fatality following two accidents

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro police are investigating two crashes that resulted in a fatality on Monday, Oct. 4.

Police say they were initially called to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle, and an altercation in the 1800 block of East Main Street. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered there were two accidents.

The first accident was between a 2018 Dodge van driven by Christina M. Royston, a 38-year-old female from Waynesboro, and a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle driven by a 43-year-old male from Charlotteville.

Police said the two drivers were still in the roadway having an argument when a 1998 Honda sedan driven by 53-year-old Frederick J. Palka of Crozet passed through the area westbound.

Police said Palka allegedly hit both Royston and the motorcycle driver in the roadway, causing injuries to both.

Royston was transported from the scene via ambulance. She died on the way to the hospital.

The motorcycle driver later sought medical treatment for his injuries.

Palka was arrested on a misdemeanor driving under the influence charge and a felony manslaughter-DUI involuntary charge. He is currently being held without bond at the Middle River Regional Jail.

Police say both crashes remain under investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

