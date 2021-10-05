Unanimous council vote approves $75 million placeholder for Charlottesville schools project

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Monday night, Charlottesville City Council gave its approval to a $75 million price tag for the major school reconfiguration project. There’s still a ways to go, but the vote marked the furthest along the city has gotten in a project that has been discussed for years.

The vote didn’t formally allocate any money, but it did put the $75 million figure into the Fiscal Year 2023 Capital Improvement Plan as a placeholder.

“We clearly are having to say we’re all in,” Councilor Lloyd Snook said. “We’re all in for the schools.”

The vote allows VMDO Architecture and the Community Design Team to move forward with the plan, setting the stage for a potential start of construction in 2023.

“This is the moment to intervene,” said Wyck Knox, the project manager for VMDO. “Early childhood sets the foundation for learning, lifelong learning, and middle school is the point where you either get it or get left behind.”

Council will still have to decide if it wants to spend the money in a future vote -- one that will take place with two new members on the board. That council will also likely raise the possibility of a five-cent real estate tax increase.

Vice-Mayor Sena Magill did not say she was opposed to it, but spoke to the public, saying, “I really want people to understand what that means to their personal budget... it’s not a small amount.”

“There can’t be a five-cent, one-cent, 15-cent, no increase if the families that are already struggling with the tax rate are not going to be able to afford their taxes and ultimately are displaced from the area,” said Mayor Nikuyah Walker.

An alternative to that could arise if help comes from Richmond. There’s a possibility that a 1% special sales tax would be approved by the General Assembly. That money, Knox said, “could only be used for school capital improvement projects.”

If the General Assembly does pass that measure, it would also have to pass a ballot initiative in Charlottesville in November 2022.

