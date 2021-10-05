Sen. Warner addresses Charlottesville-area mail delays

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mail delay troubles in both Charlottesville and Albemarle County appear to be far from over. Some caught a glimpse of hope over the weekend, with mail even being delivered on a Sunday. However, that was just a quick fix.

“Fifty-five additional carriers were brought in for Saturday delivery. Sixty-three additional carriers were brought in for Sunday,” U.S. Senator Mark Warner said Tuesday, October 5.

Some people saw multiple deliveries in just one day. However, Sen. Warner says other areas - Crozet, Greenwood, and Keswick - are still waiting on getting more mail.

Warner was in Charlottesville six weeks ago to address the shortage of postal workers, as well as mail delays in the area. The senator said Tuesday that nothing has changed over the these last few weeks: no transparency on new hires, and no update on long-term solutions.

“It should not have taken from August 23 until now to kind of have an organized job fair and other plan to get more people hired,” the senator said. “I’m very disappointed.”

A new postmaster came to town in early August to solve the mail issues. Warner says he has yet to see, or even hear of, any progress.

“Clearly, I’m not seeing changes at the rate I’d hoped and expected,” he said.

During the senator’s previous visit he said the post office would start doing three job fairs a week to try to compensate for the shortage of carriers.

Currently, only one job fair has been planned: Saturday, October 9.

Fourteen positions need to be filled in order to have the minimum amount of mail carriers for the area.

“They have not been as forthcoming as I’d like in terms of how many of those vacant positions have been filled in,” Warner said. “This is, in my mind, a management issue, it is an issue of not hiring and retaining enough people.”

USPS told the senator that some of extra mail carriers will be sticking around to the Charlottesville area to lend a hand, but Warner says he doesn’t know how many.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.