SDDA launches ‘Be Yourself in Downtown Staunton’

The Staunton Downtown Development Association is selling brightly colored umbrellas for the 'Be Yourself in Downtown Staunton' campaign.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A new campaign in Staunton is encouraging people to celebrate their uniqueness.

The Staunton Downtown Development Association (SDDA) is behind ‘Be Yourself in Downtown Staunton’.

The campaign’s symbol is a brightly colored umbrella.

SDDA partnered with Queen City Photography to capture some Stauntonians in their favorite downtown spaces.

“It’s just a positive, uplifting message. You know, we all need a little bit of light, we all need a little bit of color added to some gloomy days,” SDDA Executive Director Greg Beam said. “Be yourself, don’t let anyone rain on your parade.”

The umbrellas are for sale at the SDDA. They are going fast, but more are on the way. All proceeds benefit events in Staunton.

