Report: Tulsa transit GM taking job at JAUNT

JAUNT bus (FILE)
JAUNT bus (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - JAUNT is getting a new CEO.

Tulsa World newspaper reports Metropolitan Tulsa Transit General Manager Ted Reick will be taking the job.

JAUNT’s former CEO, Brad Sheffield, resigned last December at the request of JAUNT’s Board of Directors.

Sheffield was accused of misusing funds in a way that violated company policy.

Rieck’s last day at Tulsa Transit will be October 29.

