Report: COVID-19 Delta variant cases slowly declining in Virginia

(FILE)
(FILE)(NBC)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A data model from the University of Virginia is suggesting we might be past the peak of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Data from the UVA Biocomplexity Institute suggests cases peaked around September 19.

“Multiple districts have been in kind of a sustained declining trajectory for a while, and the projections were picking that up,” UVA Biocomplexity Institute Research Associate Professor Bryan Lewis said. “I guess with the initial looks of the data for the rest of the last week and the beginning of this week, it seems like that is sustaining in most parts of the commonwealth and even more broadly across the country.”

The institute is warning people that as the winter months approach, to continue to use caution regarding the coronavirus.

