O’Malley Gambit play comes to Charlottesville

O’Malley Gambit
O’Malley Gambit(wvir)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new play is coming to the Charlottesville area.

The Belmont Arts Collaborative is hosting the play O’Malley Gambit. It’s the story of the difficult relationship between leaders of England and Ireland in the late 1500s.

“We’re looking for folks to come out who are fully vaccinated and prepared to wear a mask during the performance. We will have some socially-distanced seating available for people who want it,” playwright Kate Monaghan, said.

People with exemptions are allowed with proof.

They are looking for a few volunteers to help check vaccine status.

Email info@BelmontArts.org to volunteer or here for a ticket.

