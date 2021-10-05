More Scattered Showers, Storms Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Flood Watch for portions of Central Virginia and the Blue Ridge until 8 AM Wednesday. The combination of a slow moving cold front that will stall to our south and a storm to our west, will contribute to daily rain chances. Temperatures will trend downward, behind the front, for the rest of the week, but more seasonable in the low 70s. Rounds of rain are expected each day, but not expecting all day rain. At this time, the weekend will still feature more showers.

Tonight: Scattered showers, few storms, mostly cloudy, areas of fog. Low: low to mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms, High: low to mid 70s. Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers. High: low 70s. Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low to mid 70s. Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 70s. Low: around 60

Sunday: Partly sunny, few showers. High: low to mid 70s. Low: low upper 50s

Monday - Columbus Day: Partly sunny, warmer. High: upper 70s. Low: upper 50s

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: upper 70s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.