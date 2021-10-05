Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

More Scattered Showers, Storms Ahead

Station App graphic
Station App graphic(WVIR)
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Flood Watch for portions of Central Virginia and the Blue Ridge until 8 AM Wednesday. The combination of a slow moving cold front that will stall to our south and a storm to our west, will contribute to daily rain chances. Temperatures will trend downward, behind the front, for the rest of the week, but more seasonable in the low 70s. Rounds of rain are expected each day, but not expecting all day rain. At this time, the weekend will still feature more showers.

Tonight: Scattered showers, few storms, mostly cloudy, areas of fog. Low: low to mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms, High: low to mid 70s. Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers. High: low 70s. Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low to mid 70s. Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 70s. Low: around 60

Sunday: Partly sunny, few showers. High: low to mid 70s. Low: low upper 50s

Monday - Columbus Day: Partly sunny, warmer. High: upper 70s. Low: upper 50s

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: upper 70s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Community rallying together to help mother fighting for her life after accident
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Fifth Street Station Parkway
New Wawa location may be coming to Charlottesville
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal Albemarle Co. crash

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
Eye to the sky
nbc29 weather at sunrise
A foggy start
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Daily Rain Opportunities this Week